Former England international Barry retires at 39

Gareth Barry, who holds the record for the most appearances in the Premier League, has retired at the age of 39.

The former England midfielder played for Aston Villa, Manchester City and Everton before finishing up at West Brom, where he spent two seasons in the Championship.

Barry played in 653 top-flight games and won 53 caps for his country, scoring three goals during an international career that included playing at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa.

He was also an unused member of Kevin Keegan's Three Lions squad at Euro 2000, having become a regular by then in the Villa first team.

Linked with a move to Liverpool at one time, Barry eventually left Villa Park in 2009 to join City, going on to win both the FA Cup and the Premier League under Roberto Mancini.

He joined Everton initially on a season-long loan before signing permanently in 2014, signing a three-year contract to complete a free transfer to Goodison Park.

West Brom was the final stop in a playing career that spanned over two decades. He was used sparingly in the 2019-20 campaign, though, with his last outing coming against Newcastle United in an FA Cup tie in March.

All four clubs he represented sent congratulatory tweets referencing his retirement on Thursday, along with the England national team and the Premier League's official account.