Former Brazil federation chief Teixeira banned for life and fined one million Swiss francs by FIFA

Former Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) president Ricardo Teixeira has been banned from football for life and fined one million Swiss francs by FIFA.

Teixeira, a former FIFA executive committee member and once the son-in-law of ex-president Joao Havelange, was found guilty of bribery by world football's governing body.

FIFA's ethics committee had been investigating the 72-year-old Teixeira over allegations he was involved in "bribery schemes, conducted during the 2006-2012 period, in relation to his role in awarding contracts to companies for the media and marketing rights to CBF, CONMEBOL and CONCACAF competitions".

In a statement released on Friday, FIFA said: "In its decision, the adjudicatory chamber found that Mr Teixeira had breached art. 27 (bribery) of the FIFA code of ethics (2018 edition) and, as a result, sanctioned him with a ban for life on taking part in any football-related activity (administrative, sports or any other) at both national and international level.

"Additionally, a fine in the amount of 1m CHF has been imposed on Mr Teixeira."

The fine equates to £770,000.

Teixeira, who denies wrongdoing, was elected CBF president in 1989 and remained in office until 2012. Brazil twice won the World Cup during that time, in 1994 and 2002.

He was also a member of the CONMEBOL executive committee.