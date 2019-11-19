Football's worst week ever? Gibraltar youngsters cap horror spell with 16-1 defeat

Gibraltar Under-19s suffered a 16-1 defeat to 10-man Switzerland in qualifying for the European Under-19 Championship on Tuesday, rounding off a week in which they have conceded 43 goals.

Following on from a 14-0 loss to Austria and a 13-0 defeat at the hands of Ireland on November 14 and 16 respectively, Gibraltar will have been hoping for a change in fortune in the meeting with the Swiss.

But the youngsters suffered more of the same as Switzerland raced into a 5-0 lead by the 33rd minute - Brighton and Hove Albion's Lorent Tolaj helping himself to a hat-trick - in Strasswalchen, Austria.

A red card for Switzerland's Noel Wetz enabled Craig Galliano to convert the resulting penalty and give Gibraltar one thing to be pleased about, considering it was their first goal in 11 games, ending a run which stretched back to 2015.

Yet any hopes Galliano's goal would spark a miracle comeback were ended within a minute as Tolaj got his fourth before Felix Mambimbi's penalty paved the way for a further 11 Switzerland goals in the second half.

Tolaj scored three to take his total to seven, substitute Darian Males claimed a hat-trick and Orges Bunjaku also netted his third goal, with Ilan Sauter and Simon Sohm getting in on the act as Switzerland scored six goals in the final 13 minutes.