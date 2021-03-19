Flick: Exceptional Musiala should stay calm after Germany call-up

Jamal Musiala should not change his approach while away with Germany, Hansi Flick insisted after the Bayern Munich teenager was handed his first senior international call-up.

Having elected to represent Germany ahead of England, whom he played for at youth level, Musiala was selected by Joachim Low for Die Mannschaft's upcoming World Cup qualifiers with Iceland, Romania and North Macedonia.

Musiala has made 18 Bundesliga appearances in 2020-21 – only four players who are younger than him (18 years, 21 days) have played in more matches across the top five European leagues this term.

On target in a 4-1 win over Lazio in the Champions League last month, Musiala has demonstrated impressive composure for someone of his tender years.

And Flick believes displaying the same level-headed attitude will be the key for Musiala in his international career.

"He should approach it the same way he does things with us, by staying calm. He's an exceptional player," Flick told a media conference ahead of Bayern's Bundesliga clash with Stuttgart.

Bayern have been pitted against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League quarter-finals having eased past Lazio 6-2 on aggregate in the last 16.

It is a rematch of last year's final, with the reward for winning the tie a semi-final meeting with either Manchester City or Borussia Dortmund.

But the renewal of acquaintances with PSG is not in Flick's immediate focus.

"My focus is on the game against Stuttgart, first and foremost," he said about the draw. "This will be our 18th game in 11 weeks.

"The team has, in this short time, delivered many strong performances once again, including in the most recent games.

"Now comes first Stuttgart, then the important game in Leipzig. We have enough time to prepare for Paris.

"Manchester City is currently one of the most consistent teams in Europe, so it is a challenge for us and Dortmund. We play the Champions League for that.

"But we and Dortmund have the opportunity to go one round further.

"It's important to play two games at the highest level. Of course, it's a tough opponent, as you saw in the final. But we also have tremendous quality."