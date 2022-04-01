العربية
FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ Draw

Keep up with all the action from Doha as we discover the draw for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™

reuters

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ Draw - WATCH NOW!

 

So we are done! All that remains is to share the full group's graphic... here you go! 

 





Pot four! Play off 1 is out! the IC playoff is in Group D. A is out next! Ecuador is out and will take on Qatar in the opening game of the WC. Saudi are in Group C alongside Argentina. IC playoff is in Group E! UEFA playoff is out next and in Group B so England has a potential clash with Wales or Scotland! HUGE! Cameroon are in Group G with Brazil! Ghana are out next and in Group H! Last one out in Canada who is in Group F! PHEW! 

Third pot time! Iran are first out and in Group B! Senegal are out and head into Group A, Poland are in Group C alongside Argentina and Mexico. Serbia are in G with Brazil and Switzerland. Tunisia are out and placed in Group D! Japan are in group E alongside Germany and Spain. Morocco are in group F, last one out South Korea are in Group H. 

Second pot! Netherlands in Pot A and are drawn A4, USA are out in Group B and are B3, Mexico are in C and are drawn in C3. Denmark are in D and are D3, Germany are in E with Spain and are E3. Croatia are in F in fourth spot whilst Switzerland are drawn in Group G and Uruguay are against Portugal in H. 

England are out next in as B1. Then Argentina in Group C 1 France D1 Spain E1 Belgium F1 Brazil G1 Portugal H1

 GROUP A is out! Qatar is first out as hosts! 

The excitement is at fever pitch now! The draw will happen soon, I promise! 


Those pots are looking good! Here we go! 
 

 


We are very slowly getting to the main moment! Not before a rousing speech from FIFA president Gianni Infantino! 
 

 

 

 

 

 

 


The draw is about to get underway! 

 

 


Is Spain considered one of the favourites for the World Cup? Anyway, this is a lovely picture of La Roja boss Luis Enrique looking very smug ahead of the draw! 



I'm a huge fan of sensational drone work! 

 

 


The trophy is here, and we are under 30 minutes away from the start of the draw! 
 

 


Ricky Kaka is a huge fan of the new Al Rihla ball! 
 

 


 We are inching closer to the big draw! Who will be in your group of death? 



Just like that Arsene Wenger is back in Doha and sharing his thoughts ahead of the draw!

 


Arsene Wenger is looking forward to a feast of football in Qatar! 
 

 


Roberto Martinez has been catching up with Carrie Brown! 

 


Away from the drama in Doha, Clarence Seedorf turns 46 today! Just admire this delicious backheel assist! Magical! 

 

 


Andrea Pirlo is looking forward to Qatar 2022! 

 

 


If the blog is not your thing, you can always watch all the action unfold with the lads, Keys and Gray!
 

 


Carrie Brown is on the scene in Doha, and has the latest update on the draw! 
 

 


Ronaldinho is expecting Brazil to go all the way in Qatar! 

 


Three sides have yet to confirm their place in Qatar, and seven nations are still in the mix! A closer look at the intercontinental playoffs! 
 

 


Plenty of big names have been floating about Doha this week, including World Cup winning goalkeeper Iker Casillas, we caught up with the former Real Madrid man at the launch of the new ball for the World Cup. 
 

 


Good afternoon everyone! Here we go then, time for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ Draw! We are set to reach a major milestone on the journey to the first-ever World Cup in the Arab world. Except, pomp ceromany and some balls being pulled from various pots! Anyway, join me for the highs and lows on the Live blog. 

 

Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar™
