FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2021™ Draw - excitement increases towards the first Arab Cup

The draw for the newly introduced FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2021™ is set to commence on Tuesday with the draw set to kick off what will be a historical moment in Arabic Footballing world.

The draw will be held in Qatar, the host nation for the tournament, with 23 Arab nations set to be involved in the tournament.

The FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2021™ is set to take place towards the end of the calendar year as it will also be a test for the preparations for the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar, the first World Cup in the Middle East. Both the final's of the Arab Cup and the World Cup will take place on the 18th of December, Qatar's National Day.

Each of the games will be played across six new venues made for the 2022 FIFA World Cup, with most of the stadiums already functioning and have hosted major sporting event in the past, such as both FIFA Club World Cup 2019 and 2020.

The 23 nations that will participate are as follows: Qatar (host nation), Algeria, Bahrain, Comoros, Djibouti, Egypt, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Libya, Mauritania, Morocco, Oman, Palestine, Saudi Arabia, Somalia, South Sudan, Sudan, Syria, Tunisia, the United Arab Emirates and Yemen.

Four FIFA legends who are also legends of Arab Football: Wael Gomaa, Nawaf Al Temyat, Haytham Mustafa, Younus Mahmood. Joining them will be FIFA’s Director of Competitions, Manolo Zubiria.

With 23 nations set to participate, 14 of these 23 nations are set to face off in single-legged qualification matches to secure their spot in the tournament.

The 14 qualifying games are as follows:

Oman (FIFA World Ranking: 80) vs Somalia (197)

Lebanon (93) vs Djibouti (183)

Jordan (95) vs South Sudan (169)

Bahrain (99) vs Kuwait (148)

Mauritania (101) vs Yemen (145)

Palestine (104) vs Comoros (131)

Libya (119) vs Sudan (123)

