FA announce Mark Bullingham as new chief executive

The Football Association (FA) has confirmed that Mark Bullingham will succeed Martin Glenn as the organisation's chief executive.

Glenn announced in December that he will step down from his position at the end of the 2018-19 season with the FA praising him for having "delivered much of what he came to do" and leaving "strong foundations for his successor".

Bullingham joined the FA in August 2016 as commercial and marketing director before taking on a role as chief commercial and football development officer in December last year.

The FA cited his contribution to annual revenue growth, new sponsorship deals, FA Cup broadcast agreements and the successful UEFA Women's Euro 2021 bid as factors behind his appointment.

"This is an incredibly exciting time to be at The Football Association and I’m delighted to be given this opportunity," Bullingham said.

"However, there is still a huge amount to do; from transforming the quality of amateur pitches, to doubling the women’s and girls’ game across the country, to hosting major international tournaments, to building digital tools to help volunteers across all areas of the grassroots game."



FA chairman Greg Clarke added: "Mark has played a key role in the recent success of the FA and under his leadership the organisation will continue to break new ground."