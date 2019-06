"Swedish football is in mourning. Lennart Johansson has died. He passed away on the evening of June 4 aged 89 after a short illness," the federation said.

Johansson's long reign at the head of UEFA coincided with a transformation in the finances of football as the game became big business and saw a huge increase in TV revenue.

In 1998, he was defeated by Sepp Blatter in his bid to become head of football's global federation FIFA.