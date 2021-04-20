European Super League: Football is nothing without fans – Rashford quotes Busby in apparent protest

Marcus Rashford appeared to take a stance against the European Super League as he shared a famous Matt Busby quotation.

Manchester United star Rashford posted an image on Twitter of a banner at Old Trafford adorned with words uttered by club legend Busby, who said: "Football is nothing without fans."

The England international has been a vocal supporter of social causes, campaigning for free meals during school holidays for underprivileged children in the United Kingdom, and speaking out against racism.

His post comes in the wake of Sunday's announcement of a breakaway league, with United among the six Premier League clubs involved, joined by three from Spain and another trio of Italian teams.

The response has been one of widespread criticism from all quarters, with supporters from across the spectrum outraged at what would constitute a seismic and largely unwanted shift in the football landscape.

Comments from current managers and players have been thin on the ground and generally guarded, but it has been reported that Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson is seeking to organise a meeting of Premier League skippers to agree on a course of action.

Reds manager Jurgen Klopp had his say on Monday, while midfielder James Milner was direct in his criticism, declaring: "I don't like it and hopefully it doesn't happen."

Meanwhile, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola expressed reservations over any closed-shop competition that would remove the relationship "between effort and success", adding that "this is not sport".

Governing bodies such as UEFA and the Premier League have warned that member clubs will face sanctions if they proceed with the plans.