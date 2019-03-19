Euro 2020 Qualifiers – Games To Watch



The qualification campaign for the 2020 European Championship starts in earnest this weekend, and a host of sides will be looking to progress to the final tournament. Which is being held across twelve venues across the continent, with the final taking place at Wembley stadium. Twenty four places are up for grabs



Thursday 21st March - Belgium Vs Russia - HD 11 - K.O 22:45

Two sides who impressed at the 2018 FIFA World Cup face off on Thursday evening as Belgium take on Russia. Roberto Martínez’s side just missed out on The UEFA Nations League Final on goal difference and will be looking to make amends in qualifying for the 2020 European Championships. One major miss for Belgium will be former Manchester United midfielder Marouane Fellaini who recently announced his international football to focus on club football with new side Shandong Luneng.

Back to back defeats have left Russia in poor form, after the high of reaching the World Cup quarter-finals, defeating Spain on the way Russia will need to kick-start their campaign. Having finished bottom of their group in Euro 2016, Russia will be hoping that the likes of World Cup star Artem Dzyuba can fire his nation to continental glory.

Friday 22st March - England Vs Czech Republic - HD 11 - K.O 22:45

Fresh from qualifying for the Nations League final, England will open up their Group A campaign when they welcome the Czech Republic to Wembley on Friday evening. The Three Lions have been on a high ever since their fourth place finish at the World Cup last summer, and will be looking to continue their form ahead of the Nations League finals in Portugal in three months time.

Gareth Southgate is widely expected to keep faith in the side that served him so well during the World Cup. However, with both Declan Rice and Calum Hudson-Odoi winning their first call ups after impressive seasons the future certainly looks bright for the Three Lions.

As for the Czech Republic, they are in relatively good form having won three of their last five international outings. Although it will take something special to halt England’s run of sixteen games undefeated on English soil. AS Roma youngster Patrik Schick is primed to lead the line for his country and has the quality to cause England some problems.

Saturday 23rd March Gibraltar Vs Ireland -HD 11 - K.O 20:00

The glorious return of Mick McCarthy to the Republic of Ireland team will start in the less than glamorous setting of the Victoria Stadium in Gibraltar on Saturday evening. After 17 years away, McCarthy will be looking to reinvigorate Ireland, who stuttered towards the end of Martin O'Neil's tenure. Ireland is in Group D with the likes of Denmark & Switzerland and providing they can make a solid start, have a reasonable chance of competing for a second place finish.

Keep an eye out for Luton Town striker James Collins, who received his first call up for his country. The 28-year-old attacker has an impressive return of 20 goals in 38 league appearances this season and could make an impact on his international bow.

None