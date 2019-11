Euro 2020 play-off draw

The draw for the Euro 2020 qualifying play-offs, made at UEFA's headquarters in Switzerland on Friday:



Path A

Semi-finals

Iceland v Romania

Bulgaria v Hungary



Final

Bulgaria or Hungary v Iceland or Romania



Path B

Semi-finals

Bosnia and Herzegovina v Northern Ireland

Slovakia v Republic of Ireland



Final

Bosnia and Herzegovina or Northern Ireland v

Slovakia or Republic of Ireland



Path C

Semi-finals

Scotland v Israel

Norway v Serbia



Finals

Norway or Serbia v Scotland or Israel



Path D

Semi-finals

Georgia v Belarus

North Macedonia v Kosovo



Final

Georgia or Belarus v North Macedonia or Kosovo



- All semi-finals will be played as one-off ties on March 26, 2020, with the finals staged as one-off matches on March 31 next year

- The winners of each final will take the final four qualifying berths for Euro 2020