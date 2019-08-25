Etoile hit seven and Zamalek six in CAF goal sprees



A CAF Champions League goal frenzy continued Saturday as Etoile Sahel scored seven, Zamalek six and Raja Casablanca and Mamelodi Sundowns four each as they won preliminary ties.

Karim Aribi struck four for Etoile of Tunisia as they crushed Hafia of Guinea 7-1 in Mediterranean resort Sousse having trailed 2-1 after the first leg.

Mostafa Mohamed and Mahmoud Shikabala bagged a brace each to help Zamalek of Egypt overwhelm Dekedaha of Somalia 6-0 and complete a record-equalling 13-0 overall triumph.

Young Africans of Tanzania set the record for a two-leg winning margin at 13 goals in 2009 and Al Ahly, the Cairo neighbours of Zamalek, equalled it Friday by firing nine past Atlabara of South Sudan.

Ayoub Nanah netted twice in the second half as Raja coasted to a 4-0 home win over Brikama United of the Gambia after the clubs had shared six goals when they first met two weekends ago.

Sundowns scored all their goals before half-time in Pretoria as they walloped AS Otoho of Congo Brazzaville 4-0 to comfortably wipe out a 2-1 first leg deficit.

Uruguayan Gaston Sirino scored twice for Sundowns, one of only two South African clubs who have won the elite Confederation of African Football club competition.

The other side, Orlando Pirates, bowed out after drawing 1-1 in Soweto with debutants Green Eagles of Zambia, who took a 1-0 lead into the return match.

A Happy Jele header off a corner on the hour gave the Buccaneers a second-leg advantage that lasted just one minute before Amit Shamende struck the ball into the corner of the net.

Although two-time champions JS Kabylie of Algeria lost 3-2 against Al Merrikh of Sudan in Omdurman, they scraped through on away goals.

Late goals from Nabil Saadou and Toufik Addadi rescued the Algerians after Merrikh had established a 3-0 second leg lead.

CAF Champions League preliminary round second leg results Saturday:



Raja Casablanca (MAR) 4 (Rahimi 15, Nanah 48, 76, Moutaouali 51) Brikama Utd (GAM) 0

Raja win 7-3 on aggregate



Al Merrikh (SUD) 3 (Abdelgadir 44, 74, Ibrahim 56) JS Kabylie (ALG) 2 (Saadou 79, Addadi 84-pen)

Aggregate: 3-3, Kabylie win on away goals



Zamalek (EGY) 6 (Mohamed 25, 52, Shikabala 66, 73, Alaa 78-pen, Abdel-Aziz 85) Dekedaha (SOM) 0

Zamalek win 13-0 on aggregate



Generation Foot (SEN) 3 (Gueye 16, Bayo 57, Diagne 83) LPRC Oilers (LBR) 0

Generation win 3-1 on aggregate



Etoile Sahel (TUN) 7 (Ben Ouannes 38-pen, Aribi 47, 52, 55, 85, Belarbi 51-pen, 62) Hafia (GUI) 1

Etoile win 8-3 on aggregate



Mamelodi Sundowns (RSA) 4 (Sirino 14, 34, Lebusa 24, Zwane 39) AS Otoho (CGO) 0

Sundowns win 5-2 on aggregate



Zesco Utd (ZAM) 1 (Were 14) Green Mamba (SWZ) 0

Zesco win 3-0 on aggregate



Township Rollers (BOT) 0 Young Africans (TAN) 1 (Balinya 40)

Africans win 2-1 on aggregate



Platinum (ZIM) 3 (Chafa 4-pen, Tigere 36, Chikwende 81) Nyasa Big Bullets (MAW) 2 (Banda 29, Phiri 79)

Platinum win 3-2 on aggregate



Primeiro Agosto (ANG) 2 (Mabululu (2)) KMKM (ZAN) 0

Primeiro win 4-0 on aggregate



Orlando Pirates (RSA) 1 (Jele 60) Green Eagles (ZAM) 1 (Shamende 61)

Eagles win 2-1 on aggregate