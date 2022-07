England will have the chance to win a first ever major women's tournament in front of a sold-out Wembley this weekend after beating Sweden 4-0 in Sheffield on Tuesday to reach the Euro 2022 final.

Substitute Alessia Russo's stunning backheel through the legs of Sweden goalkeeper Hedvig Lindahl set the seal on a special night for the Lionesses with Beth Mead, Lucy Bronze and Fran Kirby also on the scoresheet to set up a final against Germany or France on Sunday.