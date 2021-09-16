العربية
England leapfrog France into third in FIFA standings

England leapfrogged cross-Channel rivals France into third place of FIFA standings published Thursday.

REUTERS

Belgium and Brazil retain first and second spots respectively, while England make their first appearance on the podium in nine years on the back of two wins and a draw in recent 2022 World Cup qualifiers.

France paid the price for two draws and a win to go fourth.

European champions Italy and Copa America winners Argentina sit in fifth and sixth places.
                  
Top 10 in FIFA standings as of September 16

1. Belgium
2. Brazil
3. England
4. France
5. Italy
6. Argentina
7. Portugal
8. Spain
9. Mexico
10. Denmark

