Dynamo Kiev appoint Shakhtar Donetsk legend Mircea Lucescu as new coach

Dynamo Kiev have appointed Shakhtar Donetsk legend Mircea Lucescu as their new coach.

Lucescu takes over on a two-year contract with an option for a further year.

His appointment follows the exit of Oleksiy Mykhaylychenko, whose second spell in charge came to an end on Monday.

Dynamo finished the Ukrainian Premier League season 23 points behind champions Shakhtar, who clinched a fourth consecutive title with five rounds of fixtures to go.

Former Romania, Inter and Turkey boss Lucescu is best known for a decorated spell at Shakhtar, which saw him win eight league titles, six Ukrainian Cups, seven Ukrainian Super Cups and the UEFA Cup.

"First, I missed Ukraine. I wanted to return to this country, where I had successful results. Here I had a very good relationship with the fans," the Romanian told Dynamo's website.

"I am sure that together we will work fruitfully. I believe that they will be satisfied with my work here, as well as with the results I will achieve at the helm of Dynamo.

"I am grateful for the trust I have received from the president of the club, as well as the fans who trust me with a team with such great traditions."

After finishing second, Dynamo enter the Champions League at the third qualifying round and will face a one-legged tie on September 15 or 16.

The 2020-21 Ukrainian Premier League begins on September 12.