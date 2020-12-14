Dybala frustrated by Juventus contract speculation

Paulo Dybala is frustrated at continuous speculation over his Juventus future, claiming the rumours pit the fans against him.

Dybala got off the mark in Serie A this season in his seventh appearance as he opened the scoring in a 3-1 win against Genoa on Sunday, with a pair of Cristiano Ronaldo penalties wrapping up the points after Stefano Sturaro's equaliser.

Former Palermo prodigy Dybala cut in from the right flank, got the better of a defender and picked out the bottom-right corner for what was just his second goal of the season across all competitions.

It has been a difficult start to the season for the 27-year-old, who received the plaudits of coach Andrea Pirlo after the final whistle.

Dybala's deal in Turin runs out at the end of next season, with recent reports suggesting discussions over a new contract had been pushed back a year due to the Argentina international's inconsistent form and injury troubles.

They are rumours which leave Dybala infuriated.

"So many things that aren't true have been said in relation to my contract," Dybala told Sky Italia.

"My agent was in Turin for a long time and was never called up by the club. It disappoints me to hear talk of invested financial figures.

"It would be better if the truth could be told, because talking about those aspects in this period pits the fans against me, with all the love I have for Juventus."

Dybala's strike was his first in Serie A since July 4 – a run of 162 days – while six of his seven goals against Genoa have come away from home.

His goal capped a fine overall display, with Dybala creating a game-high four chances, with both of his attempts at goal hitting the target.