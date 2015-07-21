Mertens: I'm not leaving Napoli

Dries Mertens has no plans to leave Napoli, amid reports linking the Belgium international with a move away.

Inter are reportedly interested, while Schalke were linked in January after Mertens struggled to hold down a regular starting spot under Rafael Benitez last season.

Benitez has since left for Real Madrid, replaced by Maurizio Sarri for the upcoming Serie A campaign.

Mertens, however, said he wants to see out his contract through to 2018.

"I'm not leaving Napoli, we're working to finish as high as possible," the 28-year-old said in quotes attributed to SportMediaset.

"I have three more years on my contract, I'm not moving on. I love playing for this team, the fans want me to play for Napoli.

"We're learning a different style than we used in the last two years, it's the little things that make the difference. We're here to work."

Mertens made 31 appearances and scored six goals as Napoli finished fifth in 2014-15.