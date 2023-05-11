العربية
Draw made for AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023

The draw has been made for the 2023 AFC Asian Cup in Qatar

.

The draw has been made for the upcoming AFC Asian Cup, hosts and defending champions Qatar have been handed a draw against China, Tajikistan and Lebanon in Group A, whilst Saudi Arabia will take on Thailand, Kyrgyzstan and Oman in Group F. 
Qatar
China
Tajikistan
Lebanon

Group B 
Australia
Uzbekistan
Syria
India

Group C 
Iran
UAE
Hong Kong
Palestine

Group D 
Japan
Indonesia
Iraq
Vietnam

Group E

Korean Republic
Malaysia
Jordan
Bahrain

Group F
Saudi Arabia
Thailand 
Kyrgyzstan 
Oman

The tournament is set to take place from the 12th of January to the 10th of February 2024 in Qatar. The tournament was set to take place in China before the nation pulled out due to COVID concerns. 

