Draw made for AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023

The draw has been made for the upcoming AFC Asian Cup, hosts and defending champions have been handed a draw against Qatar, China Tajikistan and Lebanon in Group A, whilst Saudi Arabia will take Thailand Kyrgyzstan and Oman in Group F
Group A
Qatar
China
Tajikistan
Lebanon
Group B
Australia
Uzbekistan
Syria
India
Group C
Iran
UAE
Hong Kong
Palestine
Group D
Japan
Indonesia
Iraq
Vietnam
Group E
Korean Republic
Malaysia
Jordan
Bahrain
Group F
Saudi Arabia
Thailand
Kyrgyzstan
Oman
The tournament is set to take place from the 12th of January to the 10th of February 2024 in Qatar. The tournament was set to take place in China before the nation pulled out due to COVID concerns.