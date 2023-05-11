Draw made for AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023

The draw has been made for the upcoming AFC Asian Cup, hosts and defending champions have been handed a draw against Qatar, China Tajikistan and Lebanon in Group A, whilst Saudi Arabia will take Thailand Kyrgyzstan and Oman in Group F Group A

Qatar

China

Tajikistan

Lebanon



Group B

Australia

Uzbekistan

Syria

India



Group C

Iran

UAE

Hong Kong

Palestine



Group D

Japan

Indonesia

Iraq

Vietnam



Group E

Korean Republic

Malaysia

Jordan

Bahrain



Group F

Saudi Arabia

Thailand

Kyrgyzstan

Oman



The tournament is set to take place from the 12th of January to the 10th of February 2024 in Qatar. The tournament was set to take place in China before the nation pulled out due to COVID concerns.