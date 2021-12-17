Dortmund wait on Hummels, goalkeeper Kobel

"We have to see how they get on," Dortmund coach Marco Rose said Friday.



Second-placed Dortmund are six points behind Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich, who host Wolfsburg on Friday night.



Rose said left-back Raphael Guerreiro and midfielder Marius Wolf are both carrying knocks and doubtful for the match at Berlin's Olympic Stadium.



However, Belgium winger Thorgan Hazard could return after coming off with cramp in Wednesday's home win over Greuther Fuerth.



Hertha are 14th in Germany's top flight and their new coach Tayfun Korkut briefly slowed their slide down the league table before Tuesday's 4-0 thumping at Mainz.



Dortmund boss Rose wants an improved performance compared to the scrappy 3-0 win over bottom side Fuerth when late goals by strikers Erling Haaland and Donyell Malen sealed the win.



"We have to do things differently. We have to do it clearer, do it better, do it cleaner," added Rose.