Dortmund superstar Haaland: I'd have been a rapper or a farmer if it wasn't for football

Erling Haaland has quickly forged a reputation as one of the world's most feared strikers but the Borussia Dortmund superstar spoke about the career paths he would have taken had it not been for football.

And the two options the Norway international offered during a Twitter question and answer session could hardly have been more different…

"A rapper or a farmer," Haaland offered in reply to the question posed by a fan.

Fans of Haaland will not be overly surprised by his musical aspirations, given back in 2016 he was a rapper in the band 'Flow Kingz' and uploaded videos to YouTube.

But the 20-year-old is also not shy when it comes to manual labour and has spent time during the close season working on a potato farm, while he also posted pictures of himself cutting down trees alongside his father Alf-Inge Haaland.

Among the other questions he answered, Haaland noted Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Cristiano Ronaldo and former Swansea City forward Michu as the biggest influences on his football career – the latter an unlikely hero of the ex-Salzburg man.

Haaland also said Giovanni Reyna can be "pretty damn good" when asked about his Dortmund team-mate.

Haaland scored 16 goals in 18 appearances across all competitions for Dortmund last season after joining in January.