Dortmund record €43.9m loss due to COVID-19 crisis

Borussia Dortmund have recorded a €43.9million loss for the 2019-20 financial year, the Bundesliga club revealed on Monday.

The Dortmund board presented the results, explaining the deficit was due to the coronavirus pandemic that meant BVB played only 12 league matches at a capacity Signal Iduna Park this season.

"The entire past decade has been very good, both athletically and economically," said chairman Hans-Joachim Watzke, with Dortmund making a €17.4m profit in the previous year.

"In economic terms, we have always written black numbers in these years. Then coronavirus came."

Watzke warned the global crisis would continue to effect the club until supporters were allowed to return to matches.

"We will only be in the black again if we have no restrictions on the crowds," he said. "But we have to be patient.

"Football is extremely difficult to imagine without fans. That is how long we have to hold out. That is how long we will hold out."

