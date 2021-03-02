Dias ominously points to Man City's 'infinite ambition'

Manchester City defender Ruben Dias says the mentality within the squad is like nothing he has ever experienced before, ominously pointing to an "infinite ambition" to win.

City are 12 points clear in the Premier League title race, while they are also still alive in the Champions League, FA Cup and EFL Cup as they pursue a possible four trophies in 2020-21.

Portugal international Dias, 23, joined City from Benfica in September and has been a key figure in their outstanding campaign, making 32 appearances in all competitions and scoring in Saturday's 2-1 win over West Ham.

"What makes the team is all of us," Dias said.

"Everyone brings a special attribute, but the team survives because all of us are good and have the right mentality.

"We have that infinite ambition of all of us wanting to win. I have never seen this in any team or club like I am experiencing now.

"This desire of everyone wanting to be a part of it and wanting to be on this top level and win more and more and more, that is what makes this team."

He also pointed to the influence of manager Pep Guardiola, who has revived City this season after an underwhelming 2019-20 campaign where they were Premier League runners-up and won only the EFL Cup.

Dias said Guardiola's experience and knowledge had helped instil City's winning mentality.

"Pep is definitely one of the most important roles in all of this," Dias said.

"The way he makes us believe in each game, the solutions he gives us so we can achieve more than our opponents and that will always be a turning point; the quality of the players in our team, if they are smart enough to understand what he is saying, what he wants.

"But major credit to him and to see what he sees in our opponents to give us the way through."

City are at home to Wolves in the Premier League on Tuesday.