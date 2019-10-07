Deschamps accepts Bayern anger over Lucas Hernandez call-up

Didier Deschamps says Bayern Munich are "within their rights" to criticise France's decision to call up the injured Lucas Hernandez.

Hernandez was named in the squad for this month's Euro 2020 qualifiers against Iceland and Turkey despite missing Bayern's previous two matches with a knee problem.

The French Football Federation (FFF) informed the Bundesliga champions that the centre-back would have to be made available for medical checks in Paris after the club initially refused to allow him to join up with the France squad.

Bayern sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic said he was "irritated" by the FFF and club doctor Hans-Wilhelm Muller-Wohlfahrt insisted Hernandez would not be fit to play for his country.

Deschamps has little issue with Bayern's stance but maintains Hernandez could yet become available for Friday's meeting with Iceland in Reykjavik.

"It doesn't irritate me. I understand them. They're within their rights. They say what they want," Deschamps told reporters at Clairefontaine on Monday.

"Bayern's interest was to have him working during the international break, so they would be able to play him afterwards.

"On our side, we don't question their diagnosis. But we don't play today - we play on Friday [in Iceland]."

France are level on 15 points with Turkey at the top of Euro 2020 qualifying Group H after six matches.