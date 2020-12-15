Depay 100-per-cent focused on Lyon amid Barcelona and PSG links

Memphis Depay is only thinking about the prospect of winning silverware for Lyon amid suggestions Paris Saint-Germain are ready to rival Barcelona for the forward's signature.

The 26-year-old is out of contract with Lyon at the end of the campaign and has been strongly linked with a move to Barca since ex-Netherlands boss Ronald Koeman took over in the close season.

He has scored six goals in 14 Ligue 1 matches this term and, according to French outlet Le Parisien, PSG want the Dutchman to link up with Neymar and Kylian Mbappe in 2021.

Depay recently suggested he was open to reuniting with Koeman at Camp Nou but, questioned on his future at a news conference on Tuesday, he took a different approach.

"To be honest, we have a great team here," he said. "I don't know what will happen next year. I'm a Lyon player, the captain, and I'm here to win things, games and being important.

"This is my main goal. If I start thinking about my future, I might lose my focus. I am 100 per cent with Lyon. What will happen in the future, we'll see.

"That's what I've always said. I can't say anything about it. I'm here now, a lot of clubs might be interested."

Depay has revived his career since joining Lyon from Manchester United in January 2017, scoring (49) and assisting (36) a combined 85 goals in 115 Ligue 1 appearances.

That is a tally bettered only by PSG star Mbappe (113 in 104 appearances) over the same timeframe, with Neymar fifth on the list from far fewer appearances (79 in 59).

Depay has created 35 goalscoring chances in 14 Ligue 1 appearances this season – the most of any player, with team-mate Leo Dubois next highest on 33.