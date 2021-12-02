Denmark's Eriksen back in training after Euro heart-attack

Christian Eriksen took part in his first training session since an on-pitch heart-attack while playing for Denmark at the Euros, Danish media reported on Thursday.

Eriksen's plight shook the football world in June when the 29-year-old had a brush with death after collapsing during a game televised live around the world.

Eriksen remains under contract with Inter Milan but, because he has been fitted with a pacemaker, is not permitted to play in Serie A.

Instead he trained with his boyhood club Odense on Thursday.

"We are happy he asked us if he could train with us here at Adalen," Odense coach Michael Hemmingsen told Danish media, referring to Eriksen and the club's training ground.