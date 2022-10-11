De Rossi begins managerial career at Serie B's SPAL

Daniele De Rossi is set to take his first steps as a football manager after SPAL announced on Tuesday that the World Cup winner has taken the reins at the Serie B club.

In a statement, SPAL said that former Roma and Italy midfielder De Rossi "has signed a contract until June 30, 2024" after the sacking of Roberto Venturato on Sunday.

Venturato was fired after a 2-0 defeat at Frosinone which left SPAL a point above the relegation play-off positions and three away from the direct drop zone.

De Rossi's appointment was expected as SPAL posted on social media on Monday a tweaked version of the recognisable sliding tackle tattoo which the 39-year-old has on his right calf.

De Rossi retired as a player in 2020 following a short spell at Boca Juniors after being released the previous year by Roma, his boyhood club with whom he played for 18 seasons in Serie A.

Referred to as "Future Captain" for much of his career as understudy to fellow Roma icon Francesco Totti, De Rossi won just two Italian Cups as Roma failed in repeated title bids against Inter Milan and later all-conquering Juventus.

He came closest to winning Serie A in 2010 when Roma took Jose Mourinho's treble-winning Inter side to the final day of the season in a thrilling Scudetto race.

De Rossi was capped 117 times for his country, scoring 21 times, and he played a part in Italy's triumph at the 2006 World Cup despite being banned for four matches for elbowing Brian McBride.

His international career ended in 2017 after the Azzurri failed to qualify for the following year's World Cup, having also reached the Euro 2012 final with Italy.

De Rossi was part of Roberto Mancini's coaching staff when Italy won Euro 2020 in July last year.

He is now one of four men from the 2006 World Cup-winning squad to manage a team in Serie B, alongside Fabio Grosso, Filippo Inzaghi and Fabio Cannavaro.