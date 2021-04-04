David Luiz set for spell on sidelines after 'small procedure' on knee

David Luiz is expected to be out of action for a number of weeks after undergoing a "small procedure" on his right knee, Arsenal have confirmed.

The Brazilian centre-back missed the Gunner's 3-0 Premier League defeat to Liverpool on Saturday after experiencing discomfort during training.

He underwent a successful procedure on Sunday and will be available for selection in the "upcoming weeks", according to the north London club.

A statement on the Arsenal website read: "David Luiz underwent a small procedure on his right knee on Sunday morning.

"The procedure has been a success and David Luiz is now back at home rehabilitating. He will be able to return to daily support and recovery with our medical team at the training centre in the coming days.

"David Luiz is expected to be back to full fitness and available for selection in the upcoming weeks."

David Luiz has made 29 appearances across all competitions for Arsenal this season, starting 26 of those matches.

No player has made more than his 20 blocks for the Gunners – level with Rob Holding – while his 64 successful aerial challenges is behind only Holding's 68.

Arsenal have a 36.8 per cent win rate in the 19 Premier League games that have featured David Luiz this season, compared with 45.5 per cent in the 11 games for which he has been absent.

They have collected an average of 1.4 points when he has played and 1.5 when he has not.

Arsenal host Slavia Prague in the first leg of their Europa League quarter-final on Thursday before travelling to Sheffield United in the Premier League three days later.