English
العربية
BUNDESLIGA
Football

Daegu 1-1 Sangju Sangmu: Sublime Cesinha goal not enough

Daegu are still waiting for their first win of the K League 1 season, having been unable to keep Sangju Sangmu at bay.

Han Myung-Gu/Getty Images

A sublime goal from Cesinha was not enough to claim all three points for Daegu as they drew 1-1 with Sangju Sangmu on Friday.

The home side looked on course for their first win of the K League 1 season after their Brazilian forward turned a stylish backheel into the bottom-left corner from 12 yards out, Jung Seung-won providing the cross six minutes after half-time.

Just 11 minutes later, Song Seung-min glanced a Kang Sang-woo cross beyond the reach of goalkeeper Choi Young-eun to level the scores.

Cesinha struck the inside of the left-hand post after racing through on goal, as Daegu pushed but could not find a winner.

Sangju move up to third in the table, with seven points from four games, two behind early leaders Jeonbuk Motors.

Daegu, with three draws and a defeat from their opening four matches, are ninth.

K League
Previous Kane can win trophies at Tottenham under Mourinho,
Read
Kane can win trophies at Tottenham under Mourinho, insists Klinsmann
Next Swiss football to kick off again on June 19
Read
Swiss football to kick off again on June 19

Latest Stories