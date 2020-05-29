Daegu 1-1 Sangju Sangmu: Sublime Cesinha goal not enough

A sublime goal from Cesinha was not enough to claim all three points for Daegu as they drew 1-1 with Sangju Sangmu on Friday.

The home side looked on course for their first win of the K League 1 season after their Brazilian forward turned a stylish backheel into the bottom-left corner from 12 yards out, Jung Seung-won providing the cross six minutes after half-time.

Just 11 minutes later, Song Seung-min glanced a Kang Sang-woo cross beyond the reach of goalkeeper Choi Young-eun to level the scores.

Cesinha struck the inside of the left-hand post after racing through on goal, as Daegu pushed but could not find a winner.

Sangju move up to third in the table, with seven points from four games, two behind early leaders Jeonbuk Motors.

Daegu, with three draws and a defeat from their opening four matches, are ninth.