Cristiano Ronaldo in the Champions League: Six of the best goals scored by the Portugal superstar

Cristiano Ronaldo is undoubtedly a great goalscorer - no player has managed more in the history of the Champions League.

However, it is also impossible to deny that the Portugal forward is a scorer of great goals, with some of his best saved for Europe's leading club competition.

He is one of only two players to reach a century - the other being Lionel Messi, of course - and is a five-time winner, lifting the trophy with Manchester United and Real Madrid.

His 100th goal arrived in Madrid's quarter-final tie against Bayern Munich on April 18, 2017. To mark the achievement, here are six of the best from Ronaldo through the years.

Roma v Manchester United: April 2008

Ronaldo defied gravity to find the net with a header in a 2-0 first-leg win at the Stadio Olimpico. Sprinting from far back to join the attack, he began his jump from the edge of the area and somehow maintained his height all the way to the penalty spot, allowing him to meet Paul Scholes' flighted cross.

Long-time United team-mate Gary Neville once described it as “the most miraculous goal" he had seen and Ronaldo netted another fine header in the final against Chelsea in Moscow, where Alex Ferguson's side prevailed on penalties.

Porto v Manchester United: April 2009

He had absolutely no right to score this one. Back in his homeland for a Champions League quarter-final against Porto, Ronaldo picked up the ball in the middle of the opposition's half, got it out of his feet and sent a searing strike flying past goalkeeper Helton.

His stunner sealed a 1-0 win at the Estadio do Dragao and a 3-2 aggregate triumph for the Premier League club, who went on to lose to Barcelona in the final.

Marseille v Real Madrid: December 2009

Every free-kick is seemingly within range for Ronaldo, who boasts a fine collection of European set-piece goals

He was certainly not put off by the prospect of being a long way out against Marseille in 2009. Starting out from his trademark stance, Madrid's new number nine - this was his debut season at the club - unleashed an attempt that arched high over the wall but dipped in time, sending the ball beyond keeper Steve Mandanda's desperate dive.

Galatasaray v Real Madrid: September 2013

Ronaldo scored a hat-trick in a resounding 6-1 triumph in Istanbul, Madrid's first Champions League outing in a campaign that ended with them holding the trophy in Lisbon.

His treble was completed with an eye-catching run and finish in stoppage time, some nimble footwork – including a stepover – allowing him to wriggle clear from the attentions of two Gala players in close proximity before he thumped home with his left foot.

Juventus v Real Madrid: April 2018

Arguably Ronaldo's finest goal. Moving away from goal as Dani Carvajal dug a cross towards the penalty spot from the right, he leapt into the air and connected with a marvellous overhead kick.

His leg was at a right angle to his body as he struck with the sweetest of volleys that flew past an idle Gianluigi Buffon. Of course, no-one knew at the time he would go on to join the Serie A club later that same year.

Juventus v Manchester United: November 2018

Another decorated Portuguese was celebrating at full-time when Jose Mourinho watched his Manchester United team complete an unlikely 2-1 comeback win in Turin.

But Ronaldo struck first with a sumptuous and technically brilliant strike, watching Leonardo Bonucci's raking pass over his shoulder to send a volley flashing beyond the rooted David de Gea. The best way to celebrate such a wonderful moment? Show off your six pack, of course!