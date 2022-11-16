Costa Rica – World Cup Profile

Follow all the action from 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar TM on beIN SPORTS

Road to Qatar 2022

Costa Rica became the 32nd and final team to qualify for Qatar 2022 following a 1-0 intercontinental play-off win over New Zealand in June 2022. It’s was a hard road to Qatar for the Central American side, who made a slow start to their CONCACAF qualification campaign. Early draws to Jamaica, Panama and Honduras and a defeat to Mexico meant that the five-time visitors to the World Cup were in real danger of missing out in Qatar.

However, Coach Luis Fernando Suárez overhauled the fortunes of Costa Rica at the start of 2022, just when it started to matter. Crucially the introduction of younger attackers such as Jewison Bennette and Anthony Contreras refreshed an ageing side that had previously battled their way to Brazil and Russia.

The youthful injection of talent inspired the Colombian tactician who picked up five wins from their final six qualifiers including a vital 0-0 draw in Mexico to push Costa Rica into the continental play-offs against New Zealand.

It was Costa Rica who got the better of New Zealand in Doha thanks to a third-minute goal from Joel Campbell. Despite New Zealand dominating the contest, Costa Rica held on to secure a famous win, punching their ticket to a sixth World Cup.



History at the World Cup

1990 – Round of 16

2002 – Group Stage

2006 – Group Stage

2014 – Quarter-finals

2018 – Group Stage

Player to watch



It has to be PSG stopper Keylor Navas, the veteran keeper who has played at Brazil 2014 and Russia 2018 and is looking to seal a hat-trick of tournament appearances in Qatar. He may not be getting regular game-time in Paris this season, but Navas always steps up for Costa Rica when it matters. This was elegantly shown in the intercontinental play-off against New Zealand with Navas pulling off a host of stunning saves to keep his country in the contest.

Costa Rica has traditionally been strong defensively, and with Navas marshalling the troops in goal don’t be surprised if Costa Rica can pull off a real upset in Group E.



FT: 🇨🇷 1-0 🇳🇿



¡𝐕𝐚𝐦𝐨𝐬 𝐓𝐢𝐜𝐨𝐬!



World Cup Fixtures

Spain vs Costa Rica - Al Thumama Stadium – 23rd November - 19:00 pm

Japan vs Costa Rica – Ahmed bin Ali Stadium – 27th November – 1:00 pm

Costa Rica vs Germany – Al Bayt Stadium – 1st December - 10:00 pm



Follow all the action from 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar TM on beIN SPORTS