Coronavirus: Zaha offers free accommodation to NHS staff

Crystal Palace forward Wilfried Zaha is offering free accommodation to health workers battling the coronavirus outbreak.

Zaha and Obi Williams co-own ZO Properties, which has around 50 apartments in London.

Former Manchester United star Zaha has urged NHS staff needing a roof over their heads while not working long hours due to the spread of COVID-19 to get in touch.

His business partner Williams told the Standard : "I've seen things on the news, I have friends who have family members who work in the NHS and my son was born in an NHS hospital and they were just amazing.

"If there is anything we can do to help obviously we would do it. Now it is time to stand up for everybody, anyone who can help it is time to stand up.

"Anyone who has empty rooms at all in London, they need to do something. They can't just leave their rooms empty whilst people are in huge predicaments as the whole country is right now.

"If you have any kind of accommodation available and empty for whatever reason, everyone should put their rooms up for key workers at this moment."

Ex-Manchester United duo Gary Neville and Ryan Giggs this week offered free hotel beds to health workers.