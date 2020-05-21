Coronavirus: Ligue 2 to have 22 teams in 2020-21

Ligue 2 will adopt a 22-team competition next season following the coronavirus pandemic, the Professional Football League (LFP) decided on Wednesday.

There will be two additional teams in France's second tier in 2020-21, with Le Mans and Orleans remaining in Ligue 2 and Pau and Dunkerque moving up from the third division.

Last month, the LFP declared Paris Saint-Germain champions of Ligue 1 after ending the 2019-20 campaign prematurely due to COVID-19.

The final standings had been decided on a points-per-game basis after French prime minister Edouard Philippe said the season could not restart due to all sporting events being banned until September amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Amiens and Toulouse were relegated to Ligue 2 through just 28 matches, while Lorient and Lens were promoted.