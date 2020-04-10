Coronavirus: Leeds United great Norman Hunter in hospital after positive test

Former Leeds United defender Norman Hunter is in hospital after being diagnosed with COVID-19, the Championship club have confirmed.

The 76-year-old was admitted after testing positive for coronavirus, according to a club statement released on Friday.

"We can confirm that Leeds United and England legend Norman Hunter is being treated in hospital after testing positive for COVID-19," the statement read.

"We would like to take this opportunity to remind the public and the media to respect the wishes of Norman and his family and to give them the space they need during this difficult time.

"Keep battling Norman, we are all with you."

Hunter spent 14 years with Leeds, winning two league titles, an EFL Cup and reaching the European Cup final in 1975, where they lost 2-0 to Bayern Munich.

He then played for Bristol City and Barnsley, where he finished his career in 1982.

Known for his combative style of play, Hunter won 28 caps for England and was part of the World Cup-winning squad of 1966.

He had spells as Barnsley manager from 1980-84 and Rotherham United from 1985-87.