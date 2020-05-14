Coronavirus: Harry Kane helps out good causes with Leyton Orient shirt deal

Harry Kane has teamed up with Leyton Orient in a deal that will see the England captain sponsor the club's shirts for the 2020-21 season and provide the space to worthwhile causes.

The striker may be a superstar at Tottenham now but he made his senior debut while on loan at Orient back in 2011, scoring five goals in 18 appearances during his stint at Brisbane Road.

Raised not far from their ground, Kane wanted to show his support for the League Two club during the uncertain times caused by the coronavirus pandemic, leading to a unique sponsorship agreement.

However, it will not be his name appearing on the front of the kit.

The home shirt will carry a thank you message to the frontline heroes for their work during the health crisis, while Haven House Children's Hospice will be displayed on the away kit. As for the third strip, that will feature the logo for Mind, the mental health charity.

As well as the additional coverage, 10 per cent of proceeds from each shirt sale will be passed to that charity.

"I was born and brought up only at a couple of miles from the stadium and I am really happy to have the opportunity to give back to the club that gave me my first professional start," Kane said.

"This also gives me a platform to be able to say a big thank you to the many frontline heroes and charities out there who provide care and support during these challenging times."

The Premier League, Football League and Football Association have approved the sponsorship, with Orient chief executive Danny Macklin full of praise for Kane.

"Thank you, Harry, for your amazing support and generosity – you are a true role model for the modern game," Macklin said.