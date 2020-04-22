Coronavirus: Gareth Bale makes 'fantastic' donation to Cardiff hospital

Gareth Bale and his wife Emma have donated £500,000 to a hospital in his hometown of Cardiff to help the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

The Cardiff and Vale Health Charity made the announcement on Wednesday, revealing the couple dedicated funds to the University Hospital of Wales, where the Wales captain was born.

It has been requested the money be put towards "the response to COVID-19", with the focus of this particular charity being on "providing those extras for staff and patients that normal NHS funding doesn’t provide."

In a pre-recorded video, Real Madrid forward Bale said: "Hi everyone, I just wanted to record this video to thank everyone in the NHS for all their hard work and sacrifice during this COVID-19 crisis.

"The University Hospital of Wales holds a special place in my heart – it was where I was born, and it has provided great support to my friends, family and the wider community, so me and my family would like to show our support.