Coronavirus: Fabregas reveals great-grandmother has beaten COVID-19

The great-grandmother of Monaco midfielder Cesc Fabregas has recovered from coronavirus.

The former Arsenal, Chelsea and Barcelona star confirmed the news via his Twitter account on Wednesday.

"She has overcome the virus at 95 years old. Yesterday, the test came out negative!" the tweet said.

"My great-grandmother is a super-heroine, but none of this would be possible without the help of all the nurses and doctors who are giving their lives at every moment so that all of us can be better and live a little better in such difficult times."

Fabregas went on to pay tribute to the staff at his great-grandmother's care home in Barcelona, adding: "All our respect. Nothing is impossible."

The 32-year-old has reportedly offered to defer his Monaco salary until July to help the club cope with the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

On Tuesday, it was confirmed the 2019-20 Ligue 1 season will not restart as all major sport in France remains suspended until September.