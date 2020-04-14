Coronavirus: Ex-Man Utd midfielder Fellaini thanks medical staff after leaving hospital

Marouane Fellaini has thanked the medical team at a Chinese hospital after recovering from coronavirus.

It was announced the former Manchester United midfielder, now playing for Chinese Super League side Shandong Luneng, had contracted COVID-19 on March 22.

Fellaini has since been recovering in hospital, where he has posted regular updates on social media.

A short and widely released Shandong statement read: "Fellaini was assessed and was deemed to have recovered and was discharged today."

The Belgium international has also taken to Instagram to post about his recovery.

"The time has come for me to thank from the bottom of my heart, the medical staff of the hospital, their nursing staff as well as my club and its medical staff for taking such good care of me with so much kindness and for ensuring my comfort whilst there," he wrote.

"The hardest part is behind me! Let's keep fighting, it's important!"

Fellaini, 32, moved to China in February 2019 after five and a half years at Old Trafford.

There have been 82,249 recorded cases of coronavirus in China, with 3,341 of those people dying.