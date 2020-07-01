Coronavirus: Chinese Super League to start in July

The delayed Chinese Super League (CSL) season will begin on July 25, five months after it was originally scheduled to start.

The CSL was due to get under way on February 22, with Guangzhou Evergrande looking to defend their title, but was postponed indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Suzhou and Dalian have been chosen by the Chinese Football Association (CFA) as the two cities to host games, though the governing body is yet to confirm the schedule.

"In order to satisfy the broad masses of people's eager anticipation of the restoration of the Chinese Football Association Super League, the CFA decided after a study that the 2020 Super League will be held on July 25 in Suzhou and Dalian respectively," a statement read.

"The CFA will do its utmost to ensure the service guarantee of the tournament, strictly abide by the requirements of the national epidemic prevention work, and conscientiously do a good job in the organisation and management of the tournament to ensure the safe and orderly progress of the CSL."

Champions Guangzhou, who are managed by former Italy international Fabio Cannavaro, finished two points clear of Beijing Guoan last season.

Qingdao Huanghai and Shijiazhuang Ever Bright were promoted to the top tier for 2020 but Tianjin Tianhai have disbanded since the previous campaign, declaring bankruptcy in May.