Coman escapes serious injury and could be fit for DFL-Supercup

Kingsley Coman has sustained only bruising to his knee and could be available for Bayern Munich's DFL-Supercup clash with Borussia Dortmund on Saturday.

The France winger had to go off after managing just five minutes as a substitute in the Audi Cup match against Tottenham on Wednesday.

Head coach Niko Kovac said after the match: "We hope that it's not too bad and that he'll be back in the next few days."

Bayern confirmed on Thursday that Coman "only suffered a badly bruised knee" and is expected to return to training on Friday.

Bayern were beaten on penalties after a 2-2 draw with Spurs in their final pre-season fixture.

They face Dortmund at Signal Iduna Park in the traditional season curtain-raiser before a DFB-Pokal trip to Energie Cottbus on August 12.

Their Bundesliga title defence begins on August 16 at home to Hertha Berlin.