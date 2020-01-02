China replace Lippi with Li Tie

Li Tie has been appointed as the new coach of China's national team, the Chinese Football Association has confirmed.

He replaces Marcello Lippi after the veteran Italian quit last November following a defeat to Syria in World Cup qualifying.

Lippi's second spell lasted just six months and Li will now be charged with leading China towards Qatar 2022.

His first match in charge will be against the Maldives on March 25 with China lagging eight points behind Group A leaders Syria, although they have a game in hand.

Li was part of the China squad that qualified for the 2002 World Cup, their only appearance at the tournament to date.

As a player, he featured for Everton in the Premier League and was in caretaker charge of China at December's EAFF E-1 Football Championship, where they lost two of their three games.