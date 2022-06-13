Chiellini announces move to Los Angeles FC after Juve and Italy farewells

Giorgio Chiellini announced on Monday his move to Los Angeles FC after bidding farewell to both Juventus and the Italian national team this past season.

Former Azzurri captain Chiellini posted a video on his Twitter account in which his wore the Major League Soccer club's colours with the message "The Next Chapter".

The move was widely expected as LAFC had already teased the move on their account with the message "arriving soon" in Italian on Sunday.

On Monday the 37-year-old also said on Italian radio that he needed "an experience elsewhere in order to slowly end my career as a player".

"I can move to a growing league where I can also grow myself," he told Radio Anch'io Sport.

Chiellini did not say when he would quit playing but added that he would was "mentally ready to work as a director".

"I would like to get involved with everything thet happens off the pitch, but it's going to take hard work, patience and sacrifice," he said.

Chiellini left Juve at the end of last season after 18 years at the club, during which time he won nine league titles and four Italian Cups, and twice reached the Champions League final.

He quit international football at the start of the month after being capped 117 times for his country and winning Euro 2020 last summer.

The centre-back was hoping to take part in one more World Cup, but Italy missed out on the 2022 tournament in Qatar, hastening his departure.

He has had a mixed Italy career in which he also reached the Euro 2012 final but had a difficult time at World Cup finals.

Italy were knocked out in the group stage both in 2010 and 2014 before slumping to a historic play-off loss to Sweden in 2017 which cost them a place in the 2018 tournament.

Chiellini also suffered the ignominy of being bitten by Luis Suarez as Italy exited behind Uruguay and Costa Rica in 2014.