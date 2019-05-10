Chelsea have no plans to move away from Stamford Bridge

Chelsea have reiterated they currently have no plans to move away from Stamford Bridge, contrary to recent speculation.

New Civil Engineer magazine suggested the Blues were exploring the possibility of knocking down their home of 114 years and building a new stadium elsewhere to save money.

But the Premier League club have moved to refute those claims and they insist there are currently no plans in the pipeline regarding the proposed redevelopment of Stamford Bridge, which has been put down to the "unfavourable investment climate".

"Chelsea FC is aware of the media speculation relating to the new stadium," a club statement on Friday read.

"We can confirm that the club’s position remains unchanged since May 2018.

"The stadium project has been put on hold due to the current unfavourable investment climate. There is no time frame set for reconsidering this position, but when we do all relevant parties including the CPO [Chelsea Pitch Owners] and fans will be informed."