Casillas unsure of football future after heart attack

Iker Casillas is unsure of his football future after being discharged from hospital following a heart attack.

The Real Madrid and Spain legend suffered a myocardial infarction in training with Porto last Wednesday.

He was rushed to hospital and underwent surgery, with Porto later confirming Casillas to be in a stable condition.

And, as he left CUF Hospital in Porto on Monday, Casillas spoke of his gratitude after the world of football rallied around him.

"It's something that could happen in life at any point to any person and it happened to me and here we are," he told reporters.

"It's difficult to talk right now but I'm very grateful because I have been very lucky.

"The support I've had in these last few days has made me feel really loved and you have to find a smile at these moments in time. I think I'm going to find it because seeing so many people here today makes me feel very emotional.

"I want to thank the hospital and the head of Porto's medical services Doctor Nelson and the cardiologist Joao Carlos Silva and all the people in Porto who made sure I got to hospital quickly to reduce the effect of the heart attack I suffered.

Todo controlado por aquí, un susto grande pero con las fuerzas intactas. Muchísimas gracias a todos por los mensajes y el cariño pic.twitter.com/i3TXsELUGD — Iker Casillas (@IkerCasillas) May 1, 2019

"I would also like to thank the thousands of people who showed their support on social media through videos and messages and in different spheres of football.

"I feel a lot better now. I'll be resting for a couple of weeks or even a couple of months. The truth is I don't know how long it will be and I don't care. The most important thing is being here today.

"I do not know what the future holds. The most important thing is to be here and to be to speak. We will see you soon."