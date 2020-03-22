Campo seethes at 'continuous lies' from Spanish politicians

Former Real Madrid defender Ivan Campo launched a furious tirade at Spanish politicians for their response to the coronavirus pandemic, condemning what he called "continuous lies".

The 46-year-old, who won LaLiga with Los Blancos in 2000-01 and the Champions League in two seasons either side of that, took aim at Spain's prime minister Pedro Sanchez over his communication during a crisis that has gripped the nation and the wider world.

The coronavirus death toll in Spain stood at 1,720 on Sunday, with Sanchez warning the country in a press conference on Saturday that "the worst is to come".

But Campo slammed the prime minister's failure to announce a 15-day extension to the country's state of alarm in that press conference, Sanchez having reportedly told regional leaders he would seek parliamentary approval for doing so.

Campo posted a message on Twitter that said: "After the balls of hearing so much falsehood and continuous lies from all the politicians of Spain, who put on their medals knowing that a global pandemic was coming, and they have not lifted a f*****g finger.

"Every day it gets worse because of their f*****g incoherence and incompetence.

"I also read now that the Prime Minister is extending the state of alarm for the coronavirus crisis by another 15 days from today.

"But did you not make a press conference yesterday and could you communicate it to the nation? What the f*****g world do YOU live in?"

Campo also posted a tribute to former Real Madrid president Lorenzo Sanz, who died on Saturday after contracting coronavirus.

Campo was part of the Madrid squad in Sanz's last two years as president, before Florentino Perez took charge in 2000.

"My condolences to the family after the death of Lorenzo Sanz, former President of Real Madrid," said Campo.

"Thank you for taking care of me and helping me as if I were part of your family in those difficult days."