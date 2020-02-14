Live Match Stream - Esperance Vs Zamalek - beIN CONNECT

Mitch Freeley

Reigning CAF Champions Esperance will be looking to lift the CAF Super Cup for the first time since 1995 when they face off against Egyptian side Zamalek on Friday evening. Having lost the final last season to Raja Casablanca, Moïne Chaâbani’s side will be targeting glory in Doha.

Esperance is in a purple patch, having lifted back-to-back CAF Champions League titles along with domestic dominance. The Tunis based club are set for a fourth consecutive domestic league title and come off the back of a fifth-place finish at the Club World Cup which was played in the Qatari capital.

The Tunisian giants are widely considered the best side in Africa and have plenty of quality to call upon for the final. Tunisian international keeper Moez ben Cherifia should start, Ivorian Fosseny Koulibaly will bring plenty of steal to central midfield. In attack, Esperance has plenty of quality with Libyan winger Hamdou Elhouni the standout player at the Club World Cup. Whilst Taha Yassin –Khenissi will lead the line for the side.

Date- Friday 14th Feb

Kick-Off- 19:00

Online- beIN CONNECT

Channel- HD 1

As for Zamalek, they will be looking to lift the CAF Super Cup for the fourth time in their history following victories in 1994, 1997 and 2003. In fact, the Egyptian side had to wait sixteen years for their next continental crown when they eventually defeated Moroccan side RS Berkane 5-3 on penalties to lift a first-ever CAF Confederations Cup.

Domestically, Zamalek won the Egypt Cup last season with a comprehensive 3-0 win over Pyramids. Currently, in the league, the Cairo based club sit in third place some eleven points behind feted rivals Al Ahly. Zamalek boss Patrice Carteron is no stranger to the CAF Super Cup having managed the Raja Casablanca team that defeated Esperance last season.

Ferjani Sassi will renew rivalries against his former club on Friday and the Tunisian international will play a crucial role for the side. Egyptian international Tarek Hamed will also line up alongside Sassi as a midfield pair. Zamalek will likely turn to youth in attack with Egyptian u23 international and leading goal scorer Mostafa Mohamed will lead the line, whilst pacy winger Moroccan Achraf Bencharki will start on the right-wing.

It certainly promises to be an eventful contest as Esperance and Zamalek battle it out for continental glory. You can follow all the action with beIN SPORTS.