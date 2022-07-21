CAF Awards 2022 winners

The recipients of the 2022 CAF Awards were announced on Thursday, as Sadio Mane scooped the coveted men's African Player of the Year award at the ceremony hosted in Rabat, Morocco.
The winners' list can be found below:
Women's Club of the Year: Mamelodi Sundowns
Men's Club of the Year: Wydad AC
Interclub Player of the Year (Women): Evelyn Badu
Interclub Player of the Year (Men): Mohamed El Shennawy
Women's Young Player of the Year: Evelyn Badu
Men's Young Player of the Year: Pape Matar Sarr
Men's National Team of the Year: Senegal
Goal of the Year: Pape Sakho
Coach of the Year (Women's): Desiree Ellis
Coach of the Year (Men's): Aliou Cisse
Player of the Year (Women's): Asisat Oshoala
Player of the Year (Men's): Sadio Mane