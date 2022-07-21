CAF Awards 2022 winners

The recipients of the 2022 CAF Awards were announced on Thursday, as Sadio Mane scooped the coveted men's African Player of the Year award at the ceremony hosted in Rabat, Morocco.

The winners' list can be found below:

Women's Club of the Year: Mamelodi Sundowns

A season engraved in footballing history! 🤩



🇿🇦 @SundownsLadies is named 2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣2️⃣ Women’s Club of the Year! 👑



Congratulations 🎉 #CAFAwards2022 pic.twitter.com/2ClveMD3Tc — #CAFAwards2022 (@CAF_Online) July 21, 2022

Men's Club of the Year: Wydad AC

THEY DID IT AGAIN! 🌟



Wydad AC claim Club of the Year Award for the second successive time! ⚪️🔴



👏𝐂𝐎𝐍𝐆𝐑𝐀𝐓𝐔𝐋𝐀𝐓𝐈𝐎𝐍𝐒!👏#CAFAwards2022 pic.twitter.com/8i3PZrildf — #CAFAwards2022 (@CAF_Online) July 21, 2022

Interclub Player of the Year (Women): Evelyn Badu

Interclub Player of the Year (Men): Mohamed El Shennawy

The best of the best! 👏



🇪🇬 Mohamed El Shennawy is named 2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣2️⃣ Interclub Player of the Year (MEN)! 🧤#CAFAwards pic.twitter.com/79MdJHN8gr — #CAFAwards2022 (@CAF_Online) July 21, 2022

Women's Young Player of the Year: Evelyn Badu

She’s got bags of talent! 💫



🇬🇭 Evelyn Badu is the 2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣2️⃣ Women’s Young Player of the Year! 🔝#CAFAwards2022 pic.twitter.com/ofXtSFHqSF — #CAFAwards2022 (@CAF_Online) July 21, 2022

Men's Young Player of the Year: Pape Matar Sarr

The future is here! 💫



The 2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣2️⃣ Men’s Young Player of the Year (MEN) is Pape Matar Sarr! 🤩#CAFAwards2022 pic.twitter.com/xnUd8a7Zaz — #CAFAwards2022 (@CAF_Online) July 21, 2022

Men's National Team of the Year: Senegal

What a team! What a year! 🤩



🇸🇳 Senegal is crowned 2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣2️⃣ National Team of the Year (MEN)! 🦁 #CAFAwards2022 | @Fsfofficielle pic.twitter.com/p90PhdZhRQ — #CAFAwards2022 (@CAF_Online) July 21, 2022

Goal of the Year: Pape Sakho

OUT OF THIS WORLD! 🤯



🇸🇳 Pape Ousmane Sakho’s outrageous bicycle-kick claims the Goal of the Year Award! 😍#CAFAwards2022 pic.twitter.com/KBiHrk2t7r — #CAFAwards2022 (@CAF_Online) July 21, 2022

Coach of the Year (Women's): Desiree Ellis

3️⃣ SUCCESSIVE TIMES! 🤩



🇿🇦 Desire Ellis is named 2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣2️⃣ Coach of the Year (WOMEN) AGAIN! 🧠#CAFAwards2022 pic.twitter.com/pg7XBWwBu8 — #CAFAwards2022 (@CAF_Online) July 21, 2022

Coach of the Year (Men's): Aliou Cisse

Guided his nation to glory! 🏆



🇸🇳 Aliou Cisse picks up the 2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣2️⃣ Coach of the Year (MEN)! 🌟



A perfect year for the Alpha Lion! 🦁#CAFAwards2022 pic.twitter.com/qWkvf38ceF — #CAFAwards2022 (@CAF_Online) July 21, 2022

Player of the Year (Women's): Asisat Oshoala

A superstar out of this world! 🌟



🇳🇬 Asisat Oshoala is named Player of the Year (WOMEN) for a record FIFTH time! 🦅



INCREDIBLE! #CAFAwards2022 pic.twitter.com/D7YmksqOFN — #CAFAwards2022 (@CAF_Online) July 21, 2022

Player of the Year (Men's): Sadio Mane