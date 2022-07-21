العربية
CAF Awards 2022 winners

Here is a look at the winners of the 2022 CAF Awards!

Reuters

The recipients of the 2022 CAF Awards were announced on Thursday, as Sadio Mane scooped the coveted men's African Player of the Year award at the ceremony hosted in Rabat, Morocco. 

The winners' list can be found below:

Women's Club of the Year: Mamelodi Sundowns 

 

Men's Club of the Year: Wydad AC

 

Interclub Player of the Year (Women): Evelyn Badu 

Interclub Player of the Year (Men): Mohamed El Shennawy 

 

Women's Young Player of the Year: Evelyn Badu 

 

Men's Young Player of the Year: Pape Matar Sarr 

 

Men's National Team of the Year: Senegal

 

Goal of the Year: Pape Sakho

 

Coach of the Year (Women's): Desiree Ellis

 

Coach of the Year (Men's): Aliou Cisse 

 

Player of the Year (Women's): Asisat Oshoala 

 

Player of the Year (Men's): Sadio Mane 

 

