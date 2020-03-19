English
العربية
UEFA Champions League
Football

BREAKING NEWS: FA extends 2019-20 season indefinitely

BREAKING NEWS: FA extends 2019-20 season indefinitely

Getty Images

The Football Association has agreed to extend the 2019-2020 season indefinitely, while prolonging the suspension of all its leagues until at least April 30.

Last week, the FA halted the Premier League, the English Football League, domestic cup competitions and the women's professional game in response to the coronavirus pandemic wreaking havoc on the sporting world.

The body's rules and regulations state that its leagues "shall terminate not later than June 1" but the FA's board has confirmed the season can now go beyond that date in order to try to complete the calendar.

Previous Coronavirus: FIFPro urges Turkish Super Lig to pos
Read
Coronavirus: FIFPro urges Turkish Super Lig to postpone matches
Next

Latest Stories