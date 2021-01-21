Breakaway European Super League 'would not be recognised' by FIFA

A breakaway by leading European clubs to create a so-called Super League "would not be recognised by either FIFA or the respective confederation", world football's governing body said in a statement on Thursday, while players would risk being banned from the World Cup if involved.

"Any club or player involved in such a competition would as a consequence not be allowed to participate in any competition organised by FIFA or their respective confederation," continued the statement, signed by FIFA president Gianni Infantino along with the heads of all six continental confederations including UEFA.

The statement was a response to what it called "recent media speculation" about a breakaway by some of the world's richest clubs.