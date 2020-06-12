Bosz hopeful Bayern can do Leverkusen a favour despite key absences

Peter Bosz is optimistic Bayern Munich will do Bayer Leverkusen a favour on Saturday when the Bundesliga leaders face Champions League hopefuls Borussia Monchengladbach.

Leverkusen head into the weekend just outside the top four in the table, though they only sit behind Gladbach on goal difference.

But, in theory, the two sides have contrasting challenges coming up. Gladbach head to the home of in-form defending champions Bayern, while Leverkusen will be hosted the following day by a Schalke side who have taken a single point from their five matches since the season resumed.

David Wagner is under significant pressure at Schalke and Leverkusen will be overwhelming favourites, despite being the away team.

Bosz hopes they can overcome their hosts and move back into the top four, but that will require some assistance from a Bayern side that will be without key players Robert Lewandowski and Thomas Muller due to suspension.

"Of course, we can take an important step when you see that a direct competitor [for the Champions League places] is playing away in Munich," Bosz said on Friday.

"Although, I have to say that with Muller and Lewandowski, two important players are missing. Those are two leaders. That will make a big difference.

"But still, Bayern normally has to win this game. We know that, but there's no point looking at the game if we don't win against Schalke ourselves, and that won't be easy, of course.

"I've always said that there are no easy games in the Bundesliga. That also applies to us, but if a direct competitor plays against Bayern, then maybe that's an opportunity for us [to overtake them]."

Bosz confirmed Exequiel Palacios is a doubt due to illness, however the midfielder is just suffering from a sickness bug, rather than coronavirus.

"So, today three players did not train," he added. "Palacios was sick last night. I hope he'll be better tomorrow.

"Well, he doesn't have the illness we've been talking about in the last months, just for your information."