beINTHEMOMENT - Take part now!

Almost there – just 2 months to go until FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022!

beIN SPORTS is offering our followers a chance to win some amazing prizes

We invite you to #beinthemoment - submit your 30-second clip, recreating your favourite moment from World Cup history. The best will be judged by our top talent and pundits around the world.

The competition closes on 20 October, with winners announced in early November.

Terms and conditions apply.

beINTHEMOMENT (the ‘Competition’) is subject to the following Terms and Conditions (‘Terms’) and by entering the Competition you confirm that you have read, understood and agree to be bound by them.

Terms and conditions

Eligibility

1. By entering the Competition, you warrant to beIN MENA WLL (‘beIN’ and/or “we”) that all information submitted by you regarding yourself, and your competition entry (‘Entry’), is true and accurate and complete in every respect. beIN reserves the right to verify any information provided in connection with your Entry. We may refer to you as “You” or “Entrant”.

2. The Competition is open to residents of Middle East & North Africa, and their children only, subject to parent/guardian consent, where beIN channels are available.

3. By entering the competition, Entrants confirms and warrants that the content that has been submitted: (a) is their own original work (b) that all copyright, and any other intellectual property rights in the content are vested in them (c) that it does not infringe the intellectual property rights of any third party.

Entry

4. All Entries must be received by October 20th.

Entry Content

6. Entries should be submitted by the Closing Date and in the manner set out in these Terms. Failure to do so may result in disqualification.

7. Entrants are required to take full responsibility for the content of their Entry and for ensuring that their entry complies with these Terms.

8. Incomplete and ineligible entries will be deemed invalid. Entries will also be deemed invalid if they breach these Terms as determined by beIN in its sole discretion.

9. Entries must be the Entrant’s original work. beIN reserves the right to verify, or to require the entrant to verify, that the entry is the entrant’s original work. If an entry cannot be verified to beIN’s satisfaction, the entry will be deemed invalid.

10. An Entrant’s Entry must not include:

(a) any image of any other person without that person’s express consent.

(b) any content that contravenes any law, infringes the rights of any person or is obscene, offensive, potentially defamatory, discriminatory or indecent; and

(c) any literary or artistic work, any audio-visual or sound recording, or any other item in which intellectual property rights such as trademark, or copyright subsists, unless the entrant is entitled to do so.

Prize-winners

11. Prize is a collection of OFFICIAL FIFA World Cup Qatar ™ merchandise

12. Prize is not transferable or exchangeable. There will be no alternative to the Prize. beIN accepts no other liability or responsibility for any loss incurred by a winner or any other party if any prize (or any part of a prize) is unavailable for any reason.

13. If a Prize is not accepted or claimed by the 30 days from the date of awarding, the relevant winner’s entry will be deemed invalid and beIN reserves the right to distribute the unclaimed prizes to the next best ranking entry or entries (as applicable), as determined by beIN in its sole discretion.



General

14. beIN accepts no responsibility for Entries lost, damaged, or delayed whether due to transmission errors, website malfunction, computer error or otherwise.

15. beIN is not liable for any costs incurred including without limitation with respect to sending the content to beIN.

16. We will not be liable for any loss or damage, however caused, to any Entries and bear no responsibility for incomplete or delayed entries

17. We reserve the right to cancel the competition at any stage if we deem necessary, or for reasons beyond our reasonable control. We will have no liability to the entrants in respect of any such cancellation.



18. Entrants agree to their content, name, and photograph may appear across various beIN promotional materials - including social media channels - for the purpose of their Entry to the Competition and the promotion and administration of the Competition.

19. By submitting an Entry in the Competition, you grant to beIN an exclusive royalty-free worldwide commercial license unlimited in time, to use the Entry in all formats and in any medium of communication, including the rights of representation, reproduction, and adaptation for whatever purposes (including promotional purposes), without compensation, royalty, attribution or liability. You represent and warrant to beIN, with the intention that beIN shall rely on such representation and warranty, that each of your Entries is original, and that you own each of them exclusively and have the right, without the permission of any other person or legal entity, to license to beIN the rights in the Entry for all the purposes contemplated in these Conditions.



20. Any personal information communicated to beIN by Entrants will be used solely for the purposes of the Competition. beIN undertakes not to share any personal information with third parties. Personal data provided to beIN when entering this competition may be used for contacting the Entrant in relation to the competition only.

21. beIN reserves the right in its absolute discretion to disqualify any Entrant if it believes that an entrant has breached any of the Conditions, any applicable law (including without limitation copyright law) or has infringed the intellectual property of any other person. Each entrant acknowledges and agrees that any failure to comply with the Conditions may lead to beIN disqualifying that person, without beIN being required to give any reason for such disqualification or granting any opportunity for challenge.

22. The Entrant hereby indemnifies beIN against any and all claims from a third party relating to the Entry submitted.

Governing law and jurisdiction

23. These Conditions and any dispute or claim arising out of or in connection with them or their subject matter, validity, termination, or enforceability (including non-contractual disputes or claims) shall be governed by and construed in accordance with Qatari law and exclusive jurisdiction of Qatari Court.